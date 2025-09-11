Intrua Financial LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 23.8%

IEFA opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

