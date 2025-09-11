Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.52.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

