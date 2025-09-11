DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 275.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,335 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in DexCom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,241 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,855 shares of company stock worth $1,477,344. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

