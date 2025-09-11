Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Bought by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.6% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

