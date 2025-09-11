Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,884 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 315.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,353.76. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $8,118,030.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,555,373 shares in the company, valued at $797,529,347.88. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,334,926 shares of company stock worth $795,392,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $150.96 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $151.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

