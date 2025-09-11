Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,737.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,883 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.42 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

