Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $292.92 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $274.25 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.51 and a 200 day moving average of $320.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.