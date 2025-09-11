Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 652,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.