Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 34,993 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,993 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after acquiring an additional 374,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after purchasing an additional 599,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

