Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 410.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.06%.Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.