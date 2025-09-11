UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Acquires 129,610 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $256,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $3,443,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $181.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.