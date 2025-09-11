Intrua Financial LLC Buys 979 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $31,785,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $472.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

