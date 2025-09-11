Addison Capital Co Has $276,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $77,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE IFF opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

