Addison Capital Co Has $1.90 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

