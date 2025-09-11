Wealth Management Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

