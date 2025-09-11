Addison Capital Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ROK opened at $339.34 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

