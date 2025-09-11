Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

