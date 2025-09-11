Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 6,326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

