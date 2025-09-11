Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,724,000 after acquiring an additional 720,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

