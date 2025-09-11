Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 1,567,086 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,567,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,377,000. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 702,758 shares worth $184,975,481. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $369.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $372.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.92.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

