Strs Ohio Invests $51.89 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,894,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of GE Vernova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

GEV stock opened at $642.78 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.65 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.75.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

