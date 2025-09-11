Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 178,320 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 178,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $424.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.03, a P/E/G ratio of 132.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.