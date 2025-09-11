Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,631,000 after buying an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $58,951,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $31,463,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 155,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

