Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,684,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2%

NFLX opened at $1,247.71 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,128.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.