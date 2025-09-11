Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 243,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Shares of ADI opened at $247.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

