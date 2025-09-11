Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Invests $98,000 in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 45,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 61,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.