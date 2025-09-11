349,826 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 349,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,018,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.56. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $284.41.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

