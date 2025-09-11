Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock

Shares of SPLG opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $77.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

