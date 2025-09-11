United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Tommy Thompson Sells 4,560 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Tommy Thompson sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.36, for a total value of $1,839,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,492.80. The trade was a 34.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $396.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.91. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,695,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,571,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
