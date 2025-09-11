Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $272.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

