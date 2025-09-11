Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its position in MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

