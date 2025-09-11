Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 6,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $22,696,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 245,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 520,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.