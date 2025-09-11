Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after buying an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $236.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

