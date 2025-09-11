Cormark Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MDA Space Earnings

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for MDA Space in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA Space’s FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

MDA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$56.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$55.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.44.

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$31.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. MDA Space has a 12 month low of C$14.99 and a 12 month high of C$48.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$957,840.00. Also, Director Brendan Paddick sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.02, for a total value of C$2,143,929.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,136,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,426,772.65. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 372,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,315 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

