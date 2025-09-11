Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 120 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.58. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

