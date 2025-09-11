Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 750 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,278,000. GK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.4% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

