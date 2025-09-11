Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $477.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $623.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

