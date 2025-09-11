Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $90.81 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.