Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $26,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,271,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 173,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 582,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

