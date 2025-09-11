Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.