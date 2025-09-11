McAdam LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.94. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.