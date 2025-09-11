Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.67 Million in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Geo Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Geo Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Jones Trading cut their target price on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Geo Group Price Performance

Geo Group stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Geo Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

