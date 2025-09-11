BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE:BKU opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $135,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,921.95. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 893.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 1,035,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 806,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after buying an additional 317,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

