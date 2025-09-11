LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Strong-Buy

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

FRT opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

