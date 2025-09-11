Focus Partners Wealth Has $39.68 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

