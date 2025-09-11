Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,987 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,996,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 439,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 98,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

