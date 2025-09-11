Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Hillenbrand Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
