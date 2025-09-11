509 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $765.52 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $773.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

