Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:LPG opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.34). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

