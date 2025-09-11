Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.330 EPS.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 79.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Chewy by 19.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Chewy by 37.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 80,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.94.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

