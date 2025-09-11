SWAN Capital LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 791,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

